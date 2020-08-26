Ferris State move-in day arrives with changes

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another West Michigan university is opening its doors to students. Starting Wednesday, students will begin moving into their dorms on the campus of Ferris State University.

New residents have been assigned move-in times in an effort to prevent a wave of people all moving in at once. The first move-in times are scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday for Bond, Cramer and Miller halls, and the East Campus Suites.

They continue Thursday at 8 a.m. with West Campus Apartments, Brophy/McNerney, Merrill/Travis, Puterbaugh, Henderson, Pickell and Ward halls.

The final move in times are scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. with West Campus Apartments, and Clark, Hallisy, Vandercook and North halls.

Every scheduled move in day will last until 5 p.m.

Though school leaders say it won’t be a traditional welcome to the campus students will still have the opportunity to get all the information and resources they need when moving in; students will pass through, “Information Alley”, where they will receive their welcome gift and key packet.

Other notable changes this year, only two people will be allowed to help a student move in, but golf carts will be provided to help move things along.

University leaders say all of these changes are simply made to ensure the school year gets started on the right foot and students have a safe and enjoyable transition to life in college.