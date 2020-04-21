Ferris State hosts virtual open houses Wednesday

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University is hosting a virtual open house Wednesday to help students learn more about the university amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. This event is in response to student and parent concerns about how COVID-19 is impacting our state and how to move forward with their education.

The virtual open house will give students a chance to meet with staff, check out the local degree programs and learn more about financial aid.

The main campus is in Big Rapids, but they have locations across the state, including Grand Rapids and Muskegon. You can pick which location you would like to take a virtual tour of.

To sign up, students must email official or unofficial transcripts and test scores to transfer@ferris.edu before the event and RSVP online.

“We understand there are many unknowns about when the state will open up and our lives will get back to normal,” said Steve Reifert, dean of Extended and International Operations. “However, students should not stop planning their future. Ferris is open and continuing to serve students just in a different way. This open house is an opportunity for future students to get support as they move forward.”

Colleges across the country will continue to offer these types of virtual events as the pandemic continues.