Ferris State creates scholarship in honor of student who died

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University has recently created a scholarship in honor of a student who passed away at the beginning of this year. The goal is to support LGBTQ+ students of color and help eliminate the barriers they face.

A beloved-student leader, that’s what those who knew Malik Kingsby called him. Kingsby wore many hats on campus, but one that stood out was his passion for supporting LGBTQ+ students. The new scholarship in his name is aimed to continue his legacy.

“Malik was really special. He was an incredibly sweet and gentle and welcoming person,” said Sarah Doherty, the coordinator of the LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Ferris State University.

Doherty worked with Kingsby beginning in 2018 until his death.

“His gift for welcome and kindness was notable. He was willing to be vulnerable with people. He connected with people really fast. He was often the sweetest and most welcoming person in any space he was in. He was a joy to work with. He was a joy to know, and I miss him a lot,” said Doherty.

To honor Kingsby’s legacy, groups at Ferris State University including Greek Life, staff and students came together to create a scholarship endowment in his name, raising more than $35,000. Each student awarded will receive $1,000. It’s all in hopes of helping support LGBTQ+ students of color as they navigate campus.

“I hope that this scholarship removes just one more barrier to education for students who need and deserve to be supported as they’re working towards their goals,” said Doherty.

Doherty says she hopes Kingsby’s work on campus carries on for many years to come.

“I’m hoping that this is a good legacy for Malik. I think he would’ve liked it a lot,” said Doherty.

The application for this year’s scholarship is closed, but students can apply again beginning in December. You can make a donation toward the endowment online.