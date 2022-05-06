BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ferris State University Board of Trustees officially voted on Friday to name Bill Pink as its new president.

The vote was unanimous, the school said in a release. Pink is currently the president of Grand Rapids Community College, a role he started in 2017.

Ferris State University announced Pink would be the new president in March. He will be the school’s first African American president.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for the honor they have given me and the confidence they have in me to become the next president of Ferris State University,” Pink said in the release.