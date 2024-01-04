BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives say they found dozens of packages of fentanyl and crack cocaine after executing a search warrant in Benton Harbor.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police’s Southwest Enforcement Team carried out a search warrant on John Street, according to a Thursday release.

Detectives say they found evidence of drug sales and seized 44 packages of fentanyl, 31 packages of crack cocaine and a firearm. They also found street signs which had been reported stolen, according to SWET.

The primary suspect, a 44-year-old man from Benton Harbor, was not home, although his wife was near the drugs, according to the release. Detectives say they contacted the man over the phone, but he would not come to the scene.

SWET says it will seek arrest warrants against both the husband and wife for larceny of street signs, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, maintaining a drug house and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Detectives say a minor child was living in the home, so Children’s Protective Services was contacted.