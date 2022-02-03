Feminine hygiene products are now tax-free in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new law that eliminates the state sales tax on feminine hygiene products officially goes into effect Thursday.

Starting Feb. 3, the sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products has been eliminated. The approximately $7 million in lost revenue will be reimbursed to the school aid fund from other sources as specified by the bills.

Two West Michigan legislators — Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township — introduced the measures.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law in November, she said she introduced bills to eliminate taxes on tampons and other similar products when she was in the Legislature and never imagined similar measures would pass, much less that she would be the governor to sign them into law.