MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday added a felony murder charge to the counts a teenager is facing in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.

Stephen Freeman, 19, of Lexington already was facing charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual.

The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Oct. 27 following a minor collision in which Freeman fled the scene after crashing the pickup, Roseville police have said.

Freeman allegedly had entered her home through a window, and when she arrived home an altercation ensued resulting in her death, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officials have not said how she died.

It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.

Freeman remains in custody and a judge revoked his bond, prosecutors said.