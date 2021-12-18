Felon arrested for running drug house, ownings firearms near Union

Items confiscated by the Southwest Enforcement Team after executing a search warrant at a home near Union. (Dec. 17, 2021)

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in Union on Friday on numerous drug and firearm charges including running a drug house.

On Friday, detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) executed a search warrant on Union Road following an investigation into suspected drug sales at a home.

When detectives entered the home they report detaining and questioning three adults.

A 47-year-old Union man who lived at the home was arrested for possessing cocaine and methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, being a felon in possession of several firearms and ammunition as well as using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Michigan Department of Correction has also placed a detainer on him for probation violations, SWET said in a press release.

Detectives report that they questioned and released another man who was at the home. SWET said charges will be filed against him for possessing methamphetamine.