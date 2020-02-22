Stranger to donate part of liver to Hart boy

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old in need of a life-saving liver transplant has matched with a living donor after his mom turned to social media for hope.

Carol Hitchcock created a Facebook page, A Liver for Ryan, after learning her son was 35th on the transplant list in November. She talked to News 8 about her desperate search to find Ryan a match.

Earlier this month, Hitchcock learned someone who went through the testing process matched and a surgery is set up for April 7.

She told News 8 Thursday the living donor is from Grand Rapids, but otherwise, it’s a complete stranger who just wants to help.

To see more updates on Ryan’s journey, you can visit the Facebook page.