Feds try to grab 401(k) of city manager who stole $1.8M
NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 20 years later, authorities still are trying to collect money from a former city manager in western Michigan who admits stealing $1.8 million.
Randy Young was the city manager in Newaygo. He's only paid roughly $17,000 and is objecting to the government's effort to grab his retirement account from a commercial uniform laundry company.
The government says Young now owes $4.4 million, including interest. In a recent court filing, he says his 401(k) is protected under federal law and Florida law. He lives in Orlando, Florida.
In 2000, Young was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison. He said he took money from Newaygo to compensate for "harassment" from residents.
