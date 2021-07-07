Feds sending $14 million to West Michigan mental health clinics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over $14 million in federal funding is going to mental health services in West Michigan.

Five West Michigan health organizations will receive the funding, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said in a Wednesday press release. The organizations will be using the funding as certified community behavioral health clinics to offer care for mental health and addiction.

The funding comes from the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act and the American Rescue Plan.

The organizations are: