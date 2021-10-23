Feds in Detroit seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part of a money laundering scheme operating between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

A forfeiture complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court in Detroit alleges some of the laundered money was used to buy armored vehicles for an illegal drug trafficking operation based in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports prosecutors are seeking court approval to allow the U.S. Treasury to keep the cash, which was seized in two separate actions.

The complaint alleges that the money-laundering operation moved cash from the United Arab Emirates to the U.S. using shell companies.