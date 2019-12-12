Feds: MI businesses violated wage and child labor laws

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal officials say 38 businesses, many of them in West Michigan, violated wage and child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the violations at fast-food restaurants and manufacturing facilities.

Some of the facilities are in the Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo and Muskegon areas.

>>PDF: Summary of the investigation

Officials say more than 100 teens, between 14 and 15-years-old, were employed outside permissible work hours and over 30 minors were performing work prohibited by standards for the age group.

In addition, 10 minors, between the ages of 15 and 17, were performing hazardous duties prohibited for minors due to their dangerous nature like operating machinery.

Investigators also found more than $33,000 in back wages and liquidated damages owed by employers to 113 workers for minimum wage and overtime violations.

More than $94,000 in civil penalties have been assessed.

You can view the summary of the investigation, including the businesses that were fined here.