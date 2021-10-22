Feds get key guilty plea in Detroit-area corruption probe

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A real estate investor has pleaded guilty to bribing a Detroit-area mayor with cash, appliances and home upgrades in exchange for getting dozens of foreclosed properties.

Shady Awad replied, “yes,” when a judge recited the payoffs in Taylor and asked if they were accurate.

The government says Awad bribed Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars with benefits worth more than $53,000. The mayor was charged in 2019. He pleaded not guilty and his case is pending.

Awad pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy and could face about four years in prison when he is sentenced in March.