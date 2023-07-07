GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Federal charges have been filed against the man accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old from Lansing whose body was later found in Detroit.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is accused of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Wynter Cole-Smith was taken from her Lansing home Sunday after her mother was attacked, police say, prompting an Amber Alert and broad search. Trice was arrested Monday after a police chase and crash in the Detroit area. Wynter’s body was found Wednesday in Detroit.

In the federal criminal complaint, investigators said they believe Trice used a pink cellphone cord that was found with her body to strangle the little girl. In photographs included in the complaint, investigators point to “pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala” Trice was driving. A medical examiner’s final report of the cause of death is still pending.

If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, Trice faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The charge is also eligible for the death penalty — a penalty Michigan does not have, but the federal government does.

Trice has already been charged with attempted murder and several other crimes at the state level.