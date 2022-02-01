Federal judge signs off on UAW election changes

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers will vote in national leadership elections after a judge approved the results of a referendum that rose from a corruption scandal.

The change must be added to the UAW’s constitution by June, in time for the next election of officers at the Detroit-based union. Federal Judge David Lawson signed off on the changes Monday, a few months after UAW members by a landslide chose a direct election system.

The referendum was part of a broader agreement between the UAW and federal authorities to clean up the union. A dozen convictions exposed corruption at the highest levels of the union and led to prison terms for two presidents.

The UAW has more than 400,000 active members, and more than 580,000 retired members across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The UAW was established in 1935 and is credited with establishing the first employer-paid health insurance plan for industrial workers and the concept of cost-of-living raises.