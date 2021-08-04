Federal agency OKs $29M for flood-hit Detroit residents

by: The Associated Press

A truck is hoisted from a flooded Interstate 75 in Detroit, in this June 26, 2021, file photo. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far approved about $29 million in grants for Detroit residents whose homes and property were damaged by heavy flooding during a late June storm.

Mayor Mike Duggan says FEMA teams were in Detroit neighborhoods Wednesday speaking with residents and business owners about how to file claims.

The storm dumped more than 6 inches of rain on Detroit and three suburban communities June 25-26, leaving thousands of basements and dozens of streets flooded.

In mid-July, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that made federal grants and low-cost loans available to residents and business owners.

