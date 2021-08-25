FBI searches homes, turns up heat on Detroit council members

In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Federal agents have searched the homes of two Detroit City Council members and city offices, just a few weeks after another official was charged in an alleged bribery scheme.

Agents and state police were at the homes of Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson. There was no immediate comment from Ayers or Benson, who are running for reelection.

Tim Waters, head of the FBI in Detroit, says evidence was collected but no one was being immediately charged.

Another council member, Andre Spivey, was recently charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. He’s pleaded not guilty but is cooperating with authorities.