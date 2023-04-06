LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The FBI and U.S. Attorney Mark Totten held a press conference in Lansing Thursday to announce charges in a “public corruption scheme” involving a prominent former Michigan lawmaker.

Officials announced charges against former Michigan Speaker of the House Rick Johnson for accepting bribes. Three other private citizens were also charged.

Johnson served in the Michigan House from 1999-2004 and was the Speaker from 2001-2004.

The charges are related to the Michigan Medical Marihuana Licensing Board, which Johnson was the chair of. The board was abolished by executive order in 2019.

Totten said Johnson was at the heart of the scheme, and accepted more than $100,000 in cash and other payments and did so with the understanding that by accepting the money he would help the people get the licenses.

All four people involved have agreed to a plea deal and are cooperating, officials said.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. in downtown Lansing.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James A. Tarasca was also in attendance.

