EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Following Monday’s deadly shooting at Michigan State University, campus police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are outlining next steps.

Tuesday, the FBI tweeted a request for people to submit any photos or videos they may have of the shooting. A web page is open and available to upload files along with your name and contact information.

The FBI also tweeted that beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers would be partnering with MSU police to help students and community members find their items that they may have abandoned at the MSU Union during the shooting. Victim specialists would also be there.

Faculty and staff who have offices in the building will be allowed in the Union at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Students, faculty and staff who had items left in Berkey Hall will be able to get their things at 10 a.m. Thursday at the east entrance. FBI employees and victim specialists will also be there to help and check in students, according to a news release.

MSU police asked that anyone picking up belongings bring a form of identification to the check in, such as student ID’s or driver’s licenses. Recognizing that people may have left their ID’s in the building, MSU police wrote in a release, “Please do the best you can. No one will be turned away without further assistance.”

Mental health professionals will also be available on site.