Faygo’s new drink reminiscent of beloved Bomb Pop treats

DETROIT (WLNS) — Detroit-based soda company Faygo has debuted a new drink flavor that tastes like red, white and blue Bomb Pops.

Faygo Firework combines the flavors of blue raspberry, lime and cherry. The newest flavor will be sold in 24-ounce bottles throughout the Midwest, as well as available for purchase online from Faygo’s Pop Shop, according to MLive.

Faygo President Al Chitarro released the following statement to MLive:

“For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors,” said Chittaro. “Firework will be available for a limited time, and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans.” Al Chitarro, President of Faygo Beverages

The Firework flavor is a part of the Can’t Stop The Pop campaign. Each bottle of Firework will have a QR code on it that people can scan with their smartphones. They will then be taken to FaygoCantStopThePop.com where they can enter weekly giveaways to win Faygo Firework merch.