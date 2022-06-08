FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Fire investigators say a house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home’s living room.

The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell. Investigators said the home did not have working smoke alarms.

Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton says seven people have died in Flint since Memorial Day weekend in two house fires and neither of those homes had smoke detectors. Those deaths include three children and their parents who died Monday in a house fire.