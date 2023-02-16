GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Court documents indicate a father is nearing a settlement in his lawsuit against Mount Pleasant Public Schools and two school staffers for cutting his 7-year-old daughter’s hair without his permission.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer filed the federal lawsuit in September 2021, nearly six months after the incident took place.

According to Hoffmeyer, his daughter Jurnee, who is biracial, arrived home on March 24, 2021, with much of the hair on one side of her head missing, reportedly cut by a classmate on the bus.

This undated photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter Jurnee Hoffmeyer, 7, after a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions. (Jimmy Hoffmeyer via AP)

Hoffmeyer took Jurnee to get a haircut, deciding to give her an asymmetrical cut to “make the differing lengths less obvious.” But two days later, Jurnee arrived home again with another haircut, this time done by a teacher and a school librarian who were trying to “even it out.”

Court documents show attorneys representing both parties met on Jan. 18 to sort through a confidential settlement. Both parties have until Feb. 27 to submit their closing documents. Until then, the lawsuit is still considered open.

Hoffmeyer’s lawsuit, which sought $1 million in damages, accused the school personnel of violating his daughter’s constitutional rights and accused the staffers of assault and racial discrimination.

According to MLive, an independent investigation by the school district found that neither staffer acted with racial bias and they were allowed to keep their jobs.

Hoffmeyer has since enrolled his daughter in a different school.