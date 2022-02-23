Fatal snowmobile collision with log truck in UP

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon involving one snowmobile operator and a logging truck.

The snowmobile was driven by Dean Daggett, a 59-year-old man from Kenockee. He was riding southbound on Schoolhouse Road and collided with a logging truck going around a blind curve. Daggett was the only one on the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation; alcohol and speed are still unknown factors. MSP troopers were assisted by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department, St. Ignace Fire, Hendricks Township EMS and Straits EMS.