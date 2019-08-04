Fatal Crash in Oceana County

Oceana County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fatal incident occurred on South Water Road, just west of W. Clay Road in Grant Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found a Dodge pickup had been traveling northbound and struck a large spruce tree where upon impact, the vehicle caught fire.

The man was unable to escape.

A passing motorist witnessed some of the incident and tried to save the driver from the flames but was unsuccessful.

The victims identity is not yet been confirmed at this time.

This incident is under investigation by the Oceana Sheriff’s office. If anyone has any information call (231)-869-5858.