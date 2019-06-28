Year after son vanished at Electric Forest, family searches

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — A year after Kevin Graves disappeared from the Electric Forest Festival, his sister and her daughter straddled the center line of a road leading into the festival grounds.

They handed out “missing” flyers to festival-goers driving in and out.

“Hi, my brother went missing from here last year,” the sister, Karen Theeck, said as she leaned into a car.

“I’ve heard about him,” the driver responded.

“Well,” Theeck said, “I appreciate keeping the word out there.”

All day on Friday, she and her daughter, Alexis, worked the festival’s south gate, while Graves’ father, Gary Graves, and brother passed out flyers inside.

Kevin Graves, of Oakland County, was 28 when he disappeared from the festival on July 1, 2018. He was last seen with his girlfriend.

An undated photo of Kevin Graves.

His family said the two got into an argument and Graves left the concert to return to his tent.

When Graves’ girlfriend went back to look for him, he was gone.

“We’re never going to give up until Kevin’s found,” his sister said. “We’ll never stop. We will keep doing this until he’s found.”

Family, friends and volunteers have searched the entire 2,000-acre festival site at the Double JJ Resort.

Just last month, they searched along the nearby highway.

“My thought is that he’s alive,” his father said. “And I just hope that he’s with somebody that’s treating him right, taking care of him.”

He said he handed out so many flyers that they ran out and had to rush to get more printed.

A photo of Karen Theeck and daughter, Alexis handing out missing flyers of Kevin Graves. (June 28, 2019)

“We’re hoping when we’re going through there and passing out flyers that we’re going to bump into somebody that might have seen him last year, knows something that went on,” his father said. “Maybe he’s in there and we might luck out and find him.”

He said festival organizers are working closely with the family.

“I don’t sleep good at night. I know my wife don’t sleep good,” he said.

He had a message for his son.

“If he hears this or anything, just give us a call, let us know you’re alright because your mother’s worried sick about you, and so am I.”

There’s a $5,000 reward for information on Graves’ whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 231.873.2171. The family also has created a “Help Us Find Kevin Graves” Facebook page.