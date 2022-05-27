CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A judge has set an October trial date for a mid-Michigan man charged in the 2019 killing of a man whose mutilated body was found hanging from the ceiling of a home.

The Flint Journal reports that a Shiawassee County judge scheduled Mark Latunski’s jury trial to begin Oct. 18 on charges of open murder and mutilation of a body.

Latunski allegedly killed 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019 and mutilated his body, which was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.