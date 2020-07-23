Fact check: Budget agreement doesn’t defund MSP, MDOC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not too often both sides of the political aisle see eye-to-eye, but a viral and erroneous post about legislation to fix the state’s budget gap has been met with bipartisan condemnation in Lansing.

Legislators began addressing a $2.2 billion hole left by the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday by approving budget cuts and supplemental funding from the federal CARES Act.

A Twitter post from Great Lakes News (GLN) stated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “has defunded the Michigan State Police and the prisons. Executive Order 2020-155 slashes tens of millions from the Michigan State Police and Department of Corrections…”

The Wednesday afternoon post went viral within hours, yet it neglected to address the cuts being made in those departments would be supplemented with federal aid.

“Nothing was defunded,” Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz clarified for News 8 Thursday. “No major cuts were a part of this budget, so that’s the really important thing. No closures are included in this budget. No major ongoing cuts to some of our programs are going to happen because of this. It’s really just having the federal coronavirus relief funds replacing what the state would’ve paid. So basically, our corrections officers from now until the end of the fiscal year are going to be paid for through this federal funding rather than have it come through state dollars.”

Related Content Michigan lawmakers start approving plan for $2B budget gap Video

Lawmakers on social media were quick to decry the outlet’s post. But the damage was done in a digital age where misinformation can spread with a tap of a touchscreen.

For context, GLN’s original tweet was shared — also known as retweeted — more than 3,800 times on Twitter as of Thursday afternoon. The subsequent posts attempting to bring clarity to the initial statement have not exceeded 32 retweets.

The inaccurate headline made its way to Facebook as well and became the subject of community boards where fiery political arguments have often controlled discussion in recent months.

“The post from that source was irresponsible clickbait,” Amber McCann, spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, told News 8 in a statement Thursday.

Whitmer’s office also shared a statement in response:

“The reductions that were announced for the Departments of State Police and Corrections were replaced with a total of $475 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars, which were used to pay for eligible public safety payroll costs. This action helped resolve a major portion of the budget shortfall while still protecting those two departments from harmful cuts. During this public health and economic crisis, funding public safety remains a top priority of Governor Whitmer. That’s why she offered hazard pay to state troopers, corrections officers, and local first responders. It’s also why she strongly supported using the $475 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars for the Departments of State Police and Corrections. It’s important to note that this was a bipartisan agreement that was negotiated with Republicans and Democrats in the legislature to ensure public safety was prioritized.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office

House Appropriations Chair Shane Hernandez, R-Port Huron, also put a post on Facebook clarifying the budget deal.