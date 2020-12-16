Extradition delayed for WI man charged in Whitmer kidnap plot

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Brian Higgins from Columbia County, Wisc.

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first.

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot. He’s charged with material support of an act of terrorism.

A Columbia County, Wisconsin, judge rejected the defense argument that the Michigan extradition order should not be granted, arguing that Whitmer has a conflict of interest because she’s the victim.

Higgins is jailed in Columbia County until the appeal is decided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

MORE: Inside the plot on Gov. Whitmer

More Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot