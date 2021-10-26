Explosion near Clare leaves two injured

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is investigating an incident in which a box “blew up” near Grant Township.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, authorities responded two an incident at a storage facility, in which a box reportedly blew up in someone’s hands, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The two women — a 27-year-old and a 44-year-old — that were injured were able to drive themselves to Clare Hospital, one citing injuries in the leg and the other saying they sustained an ear injury.

Deputies were assisted by Clare Police, the Clare Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance, the MSP Bomb Squad and the FBI.