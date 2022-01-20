EXPLAINER: How will U. of Michigan assault settlement work?

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by the former sports doctor at the school. Attorney Parker Stinar says Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library University of Michigan via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A $490 million deal to settle claims of sexual assault against a University of Michigan doctor will be handled in a similar way to the $500 million agreement worked out in 2018 by Michigan State University and the victims of Larry Nassar.

The University of Michigan won’t have a role in how the money is divided. Lawyers say a retired judge, maybe two, will be presented with individual claims and determine a figure.

Simple math pegs an average payment of more than $400,000 for each of the 1,050 people, who are mostly men. But some payments could be higher or lower, depending on the impact of Robert Anderson’s abuse.