Experts: Schools should be safe space for mental health discussion

Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experts say it’s important to take a proactive approach to mental health before a deadly incident like the Oxford High School shooting.

Christy Buck, the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, says young people need to have an environment where they feel safe coming forward with their problems and one of those should be at school. She encouraged schools everywhere to implement a mental health training, saying it could make all the difference.

“When we’re looking at mental health in general, we’re going to be upstream, so what do we have in place for our kids’ schools to build resiliency, to recognize and notice immediately the changes in someone’s behavior?” Buck said.

You can learn more about the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s programs online at benice.org.