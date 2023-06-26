GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After gas prices have dropped for the past few weeks, experts say they are temporarily rising.

For about three weeks, gas prices have declined, according to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.

“Prices have drifted all the way down to about $3.35 a gallon,” De Haan said.

Now, some stations are raising prices.

“We are starting to see some stations go back up to $3.59,” he said.

But according to De Haan, gas prices will not stay there.

“Prices will start to drop between today and tomorrow and going into July 4, after they have gone up to that $3.59 level,” De Haan told News 8.

De Haan said the cost to borrow has increased and Americans are generally spending less.

“That means they’re also consuming less things like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as well,” he said. “So that’s put downward pressure on gasoline prices.”

For those traveling over the holiday, De Haan noted that Illinois will raise its gas tax on July 1, but Indiana might have “modestly better” prices than Michigan.

Gas prices will be higher heading north toward the Upper Peninsula, he said, while prices will be lower going toward Detroit and Ohio.

Although tropical activity can increase gas prices, De Haan told News 8 he expected comparable prices for the summer.

“Barring a hurricane or unexpected disruptions, I think we’ll be close to where we are now,” he said. “Maybe in the low $3 range by the time we head into Labor Day weekend.”