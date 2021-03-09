Exonerated after nearly 5 years, man sues Hertz over alibi documents

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — After being locked up for nearly five years for a crime he did not commit, a Michigan man was exonerated in 2020.

Herbert Alford, 47, served 1,700 days in prison after being falsely convicted in the murder of Michael Adams in 2016. Alford received a 30 to 60 year sentence.

Alford is now suing the Hertz rental car company because they refused to turn over a receipt that corroborated his alibi.

It was a difficult path to freedom because it took several years, multiple court orders and subpoenas before Hertz turned over the receipt.

The receipt shows that Alford used his credit card at the Lansing Airport’s Hertz location at 3 p.m. on October 18, 2011. The timestamp on the receipt is six minutes before Adams was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Pleasant Grove Road at 2:54 p.m.

A simple Google search shows the trip takes an average of 14 to 26 minutes. His attorney, Jamie White, says that proves his innocence. Prosecutors have said that Alford’s cell phone records showed he was driving to the airport in the moments after the shooting, but that evidence was never introduced in the case.

“If anybody has ever traveled Lansing from Pleasant Grove to the airport, you know that is not possible to accomplish. You couldn’t even do it in a helicopter,” White said.

In 2018, Hertz turned over the receipt and Alford’s conviction was later overturned.

“There is no question that he would have avoided going to prison had they produced this documentation,” White said.

White said he does not understand why it took so long for Hertz to turn over a critical piece of evidence.

“I think they looked at his situation, saw that there was a man, an African American man, charged with murder and this just wasn’t worthy of their time,” White said.

WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, reached out to Hertz. Hertz had not responded for comment Tuesday evening.