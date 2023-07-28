The former Pugsley Correctional Facility in Kingsley will become a transitional housing center. (July 21, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A week after a Grand Rapids homeless advocate told Target 8 about his plan to convert an abandoned northern Michigan prison into housing for the homeless, he has withdrawn his proposal.

Exodus Place of Grand Rapids CEO Robb Munger said he withdrew the plan for transitional housing in response to citizen complaints raised at a Fife Lake Township board meeting Thursday.

The state closed the Pugsley Correctional Facility near Kingsley, south of Traverse City, in 2016 as the prison population declined.

Munger told Target 8 he hoped to eventually provide transitional housing — micro-apartments — for up to 1,000 people. He envisioned housing homeless men and women from across the state.

Neighbors weren’t aware of the proposal until Target 8 told them about it last week. They feared it could lead to more crime.

Concerned residents turned out at a township board meeting Thursday. Munger said he was there to introduce his plan to the community.

While Munger said he withdrew his plans for the homeless, he’s still considering an affordable housing project at the old prison.

He said he has not withdrawn his offer of $1.9 million for the prison property, which is contingent on getting a state housing grant.