GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids homeless program is working to convert a former prison into apartments for the homeless across the state.

The former Pugsley Correctional Facility in Kingsley, just outside of Traverse City, was closed by the state in 2016 as the prison population declined. This is where Exodus Place hopes to start housing the homeless. The prison cells have already been removed.

The CEO says he believes his plan could ease homelessness in Grand Rapids and other big cities in Michigan like Traverse City, Lansing and Detroit.

“My vision is that we really create a program that is so large that we can get the homeless off the streets,” Robb Munger, CEO of Exodus Place, said.

Exodus Place in Grand Rapids provides transitional housing for 130 men. Munger says the owners of the former prison have accepted his offer of $1.9 million. It was originally a finalist for a space command center listed at $4 million. He hopes to eventually provide transitional housing — micro-apartments — for up to 1,000 people.

The former Pugsley Correctional Facility in Kingsley will become a transitional housing center. (July 21, 2023)

“We could really move some people along, and get them into some housing, get them stabilized, get them good employment,” he said. “We really need to start putting some lines in the sand and saying, ‘Hey, it is not compassionate to let people live outside in Grand Rapids. It’s not compassionate to let them panhandle. It’s very dangerous.'”

He says he’s applied with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority for a $5 million grant to renovate the prison. He’s met with local government leaders and is working with transit authorities in Traverse City and Cadillac to help with busing to and from the program.

The difficult part would be getting somebody living on the street to move to northern Michigan.

“A lot of the men have come from suburban areas and would prefer to be up out of Grand Rapids and more of a rural area, so they see it as an asset,” he said.

He expects opposition.

“I know I’m going to get some pushback probably from some other non-profits that want to keep things the same,” he said. “… The reality is we’re not fixing the problem right now (and) I believe this could really put a big dent in it.”

Munger expects to hear from the state housing authority later this year and, if the grant is approved, hopes to open a first phase next year.