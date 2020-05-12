Executive order eases work requirements for teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Under an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, teenagers won’t have to meet as many requirements to get a job this summer.

After the governor closed schools for the remainder of the school year, businesses are having difficulties getting documents from schools to employ high school students.

The executive order is designed to make it easier for teens to get a summer job.

>>Online: Executive Order 2020-79

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are required to stay home because they are part of a vulnerable population. Teens are slated to fill some of those roles.

The order suspends the requirements of Youth Employment Standards Act to allow work permits to be mailed, emailed, faxed or sent via the web rather than the previously required in-person submission.

The executive order is effective immediately and extends until June 8.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS