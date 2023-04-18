TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University campus police officer who was on probation after authorities said he tried to solicit a teen girl for sex has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Abraham Hohnke, 51, of Traverse City, was arrested Monday on three counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and as a habitual offender. He was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

It’s alleged that Hohnke uploaded child pornography to the internet via a social media app in a private chat group, according to the sheriff’s office.

In April 2022, Hohnke was among three people arrested in an online sting run by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the three men tried to solicit sex from someone they thought was a 15-year-old girl; it was actually an undercover officer.

Hohnke resigned from the WMU Department of Public Safety after being charged. In September 2022, he pleaded to using a computer to commit a crime. A count of accosting a child for immoral purposes was dismissed. He was sentenced to two days with credit for time served and five years of probation.