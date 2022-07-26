DETROIT (AP) — A former official at the United Auto Workers has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for embezzling $2.1 million.

Timothy Edmunds was secretary-treasurer of UAW Local 412. The Local represents about 2,600 people who work for Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, at factories in the Detroit area.

Edmunds used the union’s credit cards for personal purchases. He also cashed checks and transferred money into his accounts.

His lawyer says Edmunds had drug and gambling addictions.

The UAW says its auditors discovered the theft, and the findings were shared with federal authorities.