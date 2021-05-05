Ex-officer sentenced after plea to lying to peace officer

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fired police officer in southern Michigan has been sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to a peace officer in connection with a search and seizure case.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 52-year-old David Lubahn has been given a year’s probation and ordered Tuesday in Ann Arbor’s 22nd Circuit Court to complete 100 hours of community service within the next six months.

Lubahn was accused of conducting an illegal search and seizure while working for the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety. The incident was recorded by his police body camera.

He was charged in September after false statements were made in his police report and a misrepresentation and omission were made in an affidavit for a search warrant.