Ex-NFL Patriot Antonio Brown hints to CMU return

In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for the team’s NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins to begin in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 20, after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — A day after announcing he was leaving the NFL during a Twitter rant, former wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to be heading back to school at Central Michigan University.

On Instagram Monday, the CMU alum posted an image of a course schedule for the fall semester with the message “back to school,” tagging CMU’s athletics department.

All four courses appeared to be taught online. They included introduction to management, technical writing, a religious course on death and dying and a social studies course on racism and inequality.

A Sept. 23, 2019 screenshot shows the Instagram story post from Antonio Brown’s account, hinting to his return to Central Michigan University.

CMU has not yet confirmed Brown is enrolled there.

On Twitter Sunday, Brown announced he “Will not be playing in the NFL anymore” and claimed the league had been more lenient toward others facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The once-prolific wide receiver was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after wearing out his welcome in both cities.

The Patriots signed him after that, but days later a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape.

Brown played in one Patriots game then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown’s first tweet on Sunday seemed to indicate that he will fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus.