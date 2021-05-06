Ex-Muskegon Heights PD chief fired from Ecorse job

ECORSE, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Muskegon Heights police chief who left for a job in metro Detroit has lost that job.

According to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, the Ecorse City Council voted Tuesday to fire Public Safety Director Joseph Thomas Jr.

Thomas had filed a whistleblower lawsuit which claimed he found corruption within the police and city government. He claims this is retaliation for the lawsuit.

In October, Thomas left the Muskegon Heights police chief post after he was picked to be the public safety director in Ecorse.