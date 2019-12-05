Ex-MSU dean, Nassar’s boss, loses medical license

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Michigan State University dean who was Larry Nassar’s boss will never practice medicine in Michigan again.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that William Strampel surrendered his license permanently and also ordered to pay a $35,000 fine.

In June, a jury convicted Strampel of misconduct in office for using his position as head of the College of Osteopathic Medicine to sexually harass and proposition students and of neglect of duty for failing to keep an eye on Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics sports doctor who sexually assaulted his patients under the guise of providing treatment.

Strampel was ordered to spend a year in jail. His license was suspended in August.

Nassar is serving long prison sentences for the sexual assaults and federal child pornography charges.