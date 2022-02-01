Ex-Michigan students accuse professor of sexual misconduct

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of eight women alleges years of sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer.

Two former students recounted the alleged abuse on a Zoom call Monday.

They described Bruce Conforth, who taught in the American Culture department, as the “cool professor,” who told stories of playing music with various rock stars, and said he would meet up with students at bars, advising them to follow their dreams.

They said students felt lucky to get a spot in his class. Conforth did not respond to a message left by The Associated Press on his website.