Ex-Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee dies; was in Congress 36 years

In this Aug. 22, 2010 file photo, then, U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee, D-Mich., talks with people before Rev. Jesse Jackson’s speech at the UAW Region 1-C building in Flint, Mich. (John Ehlke/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee, who served in Congress for 36 years, has died. He was 92.

Kildee’s death was announced Wednesday by his nephew, Rep. Dan Kildee, who succeeded him after his 2012 retirement.

Dale Kildee, a Democrat, was first elected to the House in 1976 and represented Flint and surrounding areas.

Dan Kildee says Dale Kildee — a former teacher — was always proud that he was from Flint and was passionate about improving others’ lives through education, learning and mentorship.