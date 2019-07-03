Ex-Michigan governor won’t be Harvard fellow after backlash

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he won’t continue with a fellowship at Harvard University following backlash over his role in Flint’s water crisis.

He tweeted Wednesday that being a senior research fellow would have been too “disruptive” because of “our current political environment and its lack of civility.”

I have informed the HKennedy Sch that I am turning down its offer as Snr Res Fellow. It would have been exciting to share my experiences, both positive and negative; our current political environment and its lack of civility makes this too disruptive. I wish them the best. — Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) July 3, 2019

Harvard began his appointment this week. Last week’s announcement drew criticism from people citing his administration’s involvement in the lead contamination of Flint’s drinking water while the city was under state management.

Snyder, who’s credited with aiding Detroit’s turnaround, says it would have been exciting to share his experiences, “both positive and negative.”

Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, says students would have learned from questioning Snyder over Flint and other issues, but “we and he now believe that having him on campus would not enhance education here in the ways we intended.”