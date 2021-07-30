Ex-Fremont Public Schools employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

A photo of a court hearing for Jennifer Kraus on July 30, 2020.

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — The former payroll manager for Fremont Public Schools pleaded guilty to embezzlement Thursday.

Jennifer Kraus pleaded to one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee. As part of the plea deal, one count of embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime were dropped, according to court documents.

Investigators said Kraus took about $64,000 over three years. She worked for the district for five years before being terminated for the allegations.

Krus is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.