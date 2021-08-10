Ex-Detroit councilman Pugh gets parole in sex case with teen

DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the Detroit City Council has been granted parole about five years after his conviction for having sex with a teenage boy when he previously worked as a TV journalist.

Michigan’s Department of Corrections says Charles Pugh is expected to be released from prison sometime in December. His parole first was reported by Deadline Detroit.

The 50-year-old Pugh will have to register as a sex offender, spend two years on parole and be required to wear a GPS tether for at least six months.

He was sentenced in November 2016 to at least 5 1/2 years in prison.

The teen was younger than 16 when they illegally engaged in sex acts in 2003 and 2004.

