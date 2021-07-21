Ex-Detroit chief all but launches Michigan governor campaign

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses the media during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s daily media briefing on the coronavirus, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican ex-Detroit police chief James Craig has all but launched his campaign for governor, seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on his leadership abilities.

Craig, the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee, is the best known and is considered a serious contender.

A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and would face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig, who retired in June, released a video Wednesday and announced the formation of an “exploratory committee” that lets him begin raising and spending money. His campaign says a formal launch with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day.

