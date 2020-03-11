Ex-correctional deputy charged in relationship with former inmate

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Mason County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy has been charged in having an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman who was an inmate at the jail.

They say Brad Jany, who had been a deputy with the sheriff’s office for about two years, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a 10-year felony.

Authorities say the incident didn’t happen when Jany was on duty. He met the woman while she was incarcerated at the Mason County Jail, but a sexual relationship started after she was released, the investigation shows.

The investigation began in Oct. 2019 and Jany was put on administrative leave. He was terminated in Dec. 2019.

A warrant was issued for Jany on Feb. 27. He turned himself in on Wednesday.